Indian-origin Singapore minister S Iswaran resigns after being charged with corruption

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, dated January 16, Iswaran rejected the various offences the CPIB charged him with.

“I reject the allegations in the charges and will now focus on clearing my name. Given the circumstances, I feel it is right for me to resign from Cabinet, as a Member of Parliament and as a member of the PAP,” the letter said.

In a separate letter to the prime minister, dated January 17, Iswaran said that he would be returning his salary and MP allowance received since the commencement of the CPIB investigations in July 2023.

“My family and I have decided to return the monies because we cannot in all good conscience benefit from them when I was unable, on account of the investigations, to discharge my duties as a minister and Member of Parliament,” he said, adding that he will not be seeking the return of these if he is acquitted.

Responding to Iswaran’s letter, the prime minister said on Wednesday that he was disappointed and saddened that he (Iswaran) was leaving politics in these circumstances.

“But it is essential that I deal with such matters rigorously as per the law. It is the right thing to do. We must uphold the integrity of the Party (PAP) and the government. I am sure you understand the importance of doing so. Singaporeans expect no less,” said Lee.