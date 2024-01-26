Indian-origin Singaporean ex-lawyer sentenced to jail for misappropriating clients' money

On December 15 of that year, Zulkifli deposited SGD 1,38,876 into GCP's client account to be held in escrow as his brother's share of the sales proceeds. But between Dec 20, 2011, and May 3, 2012, Singh misappropriated Zulkifli's funds in GCP’s client account by issuing cheques for other purposes, such as paying the firm's office expenses.