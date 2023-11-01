Indian-origin soldier among Israelis killed in Gaza

Indian community members told PTI that he was “a young man with pleasant manners and a very bright future ahead.” They expressed huge sorrow at his passing away and at the loss of lives of other young Israelis “fighting a just war for Israel’s existence.”

At least 11 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the battle in Gaza in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a “difficult war” with “painful losses,” but vowed to continue “until victory.”

“We are in a difficult war. This will be a long war. We have so many important achievements but also painful losses,” Netanyahu said.