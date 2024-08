An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district, ANI quoted Nepal Police as saying on Friday.

“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun confirmed.

As per the official, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara.

Further details awaited...