Indian refiners avoid Russian oil in push for US trade deal

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Reliance Industries are not accepting offers from traders for Russian oil loading in March and April, said a trader who approached the refiners.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 08:52 IST
Published 08 February 2026, 08:52 IST
