Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indian refiners turn to Russian oil cargoes at sea after US grants temporary waiver

Sources said refiners stepped up purchases after the US Treasury Department issued a 30-day licence allowing India to buy Russian oil cargoes currently stuck at sea.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsUSIranIsraelRussian OilWest Asiabusinesswar

Follow us on :

Follow Us