Homeworld

Indian student deaths in US: List of names released till now

Here's a list of Indian students who have died in the US this year.
Last Updated 08 April 2024, 12:00 IST

On Friday, a student from India, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, passed away in the US state of Ohio.

India's Consulate in New York expressed remorse over Gadde's death and said that police investigation is underway.

Including Gadde, several Indian students have died in US due to various reasons this year.

Here's a list of Indian students who lost their lives this year

Two students found dead under 'suspicious circumstances'

On Januaray 15, two Indian students, one from Wanaparthy in Telangana and another from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh died under 'suspicious circumstances' in Connecticut.

Identified as G Dinesh (22) and Nikesh (21), were roommates and it was Dinesh's friends who informed his family about the incident.

The cause of their death remains unknown.

Student hammered to death by homeless drug addict

On January 16, a 25-year-old student was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia state's Lithonia city.

Vivek Saini, who had just earned his MBA degree, was struck with a hammer 50 times by Julian Faulkner.

Student missing for two days, later confirmed dead

Pursuing a double major at Purdue University in Indiana, Neel Acharya went missing on January 28 and was later confirmed dead two days later on January 30.

His cause of death remains unknown as well.

Student dies from jet ski incident

Venkataramana Pittala, a 27-year old student from Telangana died after his watercraft collided with another in Florida.

He was pursuing his graduation from Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis.

According to Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), he was driving a rented Yamaha personal watercraft (PWC) which collided with another PWC operated by a 14-year-old boy from South Florida.

Student dies in Boston, initial investigation rules out foul play

Abhijeeth Paruchuru, 20-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, died on March 18.

Although the cause of his death is not fully known, initial investigation had ruled out foul play.

(Published 08 April 2024, 12:00 IST)
