Indian student from Telangana dies in jet ski accident in Florida

A 27-year-old Indian student died after his watercraft collided with another in the US state of Florida, according to media reports.

Venkataramana Pittala from Telangana was driving a rented Yamaha personal watercraft (PWC) that collided with another PWC operated by a 14-year-old boy from the South Florida mainland on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Pittala was a graduate student at Indiana University Purdue University in Indianapolis set to graduate in May, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds to send his mortal remains back to his family in Telangana.

Personal watercraft are tandem boats often referred to as Jet Skis, the name of a popular model manufactured by Kawasaki.