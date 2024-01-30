Indian student who went missing at Purdue University confirmed dead

Goury Acharya, the mother of the dead student, in a post on X on Monday, said, "Our son Neel Acharya has been missing since yesterday January 28 (12:30 am EST) He is studying at Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off at Purdue University. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything."

Responding to her post, India's Consulate General in Chicago, said, "(The) Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel’s family. The consulate will extend all possible support and help."

The exact reason for death is not known yet.