<p>The Department of Justice released fresh batch of documents related to the Jeffery <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Epstein">Epstein </a>case, which reveal that an Indian girl was among the victims.</p><p>According to the internal email, dated January 13, 2020, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=United%20States">US </a>authorities were trying to locate the Indian girl to provide compensation through a victims’ fund.</p><p>The email, titled "Epstein Victims" directs officials to coordinate with the US embassy in India if her address and contact details could be obtained. The communication has several redactions with key personal details blacked out. </p>.'Nothing to hide, totally exonerated': Trump rejects links to Epstein case.<p>According to <em>The Pioneer</em> report, officials shared information about compensatory procedures and refers to New York Crime Victims Compensation scheme. It further mentions officials asking the applications be forwarded for processing, including paperwork to be sent to the FBI. </p><p>Further, there is a mention of support for therapy sessions under emergency victim assistance for eligible individuals.</p>. <p>The reference to the Indian victim appears in a document numbered 'EFTA00038425' in a section that states, “Regarding the individual located in India. If you can get me her address and contact information, I will coordinate with our colleagues at the embassy there. Please call me if you have any additional questions."</p><p>The date suggests that the exchange took place only a few months after Epstein's death in August 2019 in jail, where he was being held while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of underage girls. US authorities ruled his death a suicide.</p>