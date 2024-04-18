Indians on TIME's '100 Most Influential People of 2024'

Alia Bhatt: The actor, producer and entrepreneur is recognised for her global impact in entertainment.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Dev Patel: The Monkey Man director has made significant contributions in cinema and have left a lasting impact on society with his talent. He made a big showbiz debut with the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sakshi Malik: The Indian wrestler made headlines last year for her protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India chief who was accused of sexually harassing athletes. She is one of the legends in wrestling and has brought several laurels for the country at the global platforms.
Satya Nadella: He is the CEO of Microsoft, noted for his leadership in the technology sector and contributions to the global business community.
Ajay Banga: The president of the World Bank is noted for his contributions to global economic policy. Born in Pune, Banga is an alumni of Delhi's St Stephen’s College.
Asma Khan: An Indian-born British restaurateur and cookbook author, Asma Khan is the brain behind the iconic all-female kitchen restaurant 'Darjeeling Express' in London.
Credit: Instagram/@asmakhanlondon
Priyamvada Natarajan: After completing her schooling from Delhi Public School, RK Puram in Delhi, Priyamvada earned a degree in Physics and Mathematics and graduate study in the history and philosophy of science from the Program in Science, Technology & Society at M.I.T. She then completed her Ph.D from Cambridge University. Priyamvada now works as a professor at Yale University and is best known for her work in mapping dark matter and dark energy.
Jigar Shah: Director of the US Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, Jigar Shah is noted for his leadership in the economic-development programmes and contributions to the global business community.
(Published 18 April 2024, 07:12 IST)