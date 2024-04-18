Indians on TIME's '100 Most Influential People of 2024'

Priyamvada Natarajan: After completing her schooling from Delhi Public School, RK Puram in Delhi, Priyamvada earned a degree in Physics and Mathematics and graduate study in the history and philosophy of science from the Program in Science, Technology & Society at M.I.T. She then completed her Ph.D from Cambridge University. Priyamvada now works as a professor at Yale University and is best known for her work in mapping dark matter and dark energy.