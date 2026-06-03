Indigenous digital colonisation: How internet is affecting lives of Indigenous peoples in Amazon

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Internet access in Amazon Indigenous communities brings both life-saving benefits and new forms of cultural and social colonisation.
Key points
• Digital inclusion benefits
Internet access improves communication, emergency response, and access to essential services, including healthcare and education, for remote Amazon communities.
• Cultural erosion risks
Excessive screen time and device dependency among Indigenous youth disrupt traditional practices, social interactions, and sleep cycles, leading to withdrawal symptoms.
• Historical parallels
The term 'Indigenous digital colonisation' draws a metaphorical parallel to historical colonisation, highlighting unintended consequences of rapid technological adoption.
• Exploitation vulnerabilities
Indigenous communities face heightened risks of scams, extortion, and predatory recruitment due to limited digital literacy and preparedness in the online environment.
• Need for structured solutions
Researchers advocate for protocols, digital safety education, and awareness campaigns to mitigate negative impacts while preserving the benefits of connectivity.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 03 June 2026, 06:06 IST