Indo-Pak relations could be improved after elections in India: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Islamabad: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has expressed hope for the betterment of ties with India after the general elections in the neighbouring country.

Asif's comments came days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Singapore said that Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism almost at an 'industry level' and the mood in India now is not to overlook terrorists and it 'will not skirt this problem anymore'.

“Our relations with India could be improved after elections there,” Asif said while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday, adding that the bilateral ties between the two countries have their “own background”.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats in India will take place between April 19 and June 4, spread across seven phases.

Islamabad and New Delhi have a long history of strained relations, primarily due to the Kashmir issue as well as the cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.