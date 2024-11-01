Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indonesia bans sales of Google phones days after blocking Apple's iPhone 16

Google said its Pixel phones were currently not officially distributed in Indonesia.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 07:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 07:35 IST
World newsIndonesia

Follow us on :

Follow Us