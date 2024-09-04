Indonesia investigates former Al-Qaeda militant who planned attack on Singapore Exchange in 2015

Singapore: Indonesian police are investigating a former Al-Qaeda affiliated militant who had planned an unrealised plot to attack the Singapore stock exchange building in 2015, considering the city state an ally of the US, according to a media report here.

Indonesian national, Yudi Lukito Kurniawan, 51, is being investigated by the police over his current and past participation and role in Indonesia's terrorist networks.

He was arrested in Gorontalo, in the northern part of Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island, on August 21.

“We are developing the case to see whether he is a key and crucial element in terror networks,” a source who is close to the investigation told The Straits Times on Tuesday.

The source said the Singapore attack plan in 2015 was meant to be an indirect attack on the United States. “They believe their distant enemy is the US and Singapore is a US ally that is (geographically) closest to Indonesia," he told the Singapore daily.

Yudi was with the Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula – the Yemeni branch of Al-Qaeda – when the plan to target the SGX Centre in Singapore’s Shenton Way was hatched, according to The Straits Times, which cited a September 2 press statement from Detachment 88, Indonesia’s national police counter-terrorism squad.

“Yudi tried to enter Singapore in 2015 by sea but was rejected by the Singapore immigration and was deported to Batam," the statement also said.

He had remarried and moved around frequently to avoid detection, said the source. He was known to have spent time in Surabaya and Pasuruan in East Java, Gorontalo in Sulawesi, and Batam, which is a short ferry ride from Singapore.