Indonesia police name anti-graft agency chief as suspect in extortion case

Firli, a former police inspector general, is suspected of extorting money from Syahrul Yasin Limpo, the former agriculture minister who was detained in a corruption case last month, police said in an post on their website.

Ade Safri Simanjuntak, a Jakarta police official, told reporters late on Wednesday there was "sufficient evidence to name ... the KPK chief as a suspect in a corruption case in the form of extortion", adding that a state official extorted money at the agriculture ministry from 2020-2023.

The KPK are the Indonesian initials of the corruption commission.

Authorities had confiscated foreign currency transaction documents from Singapore, and U.S. dollars worth 7.4 billion rupiah ($477,730) from raids at two locations, Ade added. The police did not give further details about the investigation.

Firli did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Monday, he told reporters that he had never been involved in extortion or bribery.

A corruption conviction for state officials carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to the law, the president must temporarily suspend any KPK chief named as a criminal suspect, and Widodo said on Thursday he would "respect the process of law" when asked about Firli being named a suspect.