Indonesia to evacuate 16,000 people after Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki eruption

Authorities have revised the death toll down to nine from 10, with 63 injured and about 2,384 houses and at least 25 schools were damaged.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 08:57 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 08:57 IST
World newsIndonesiaVolcano

