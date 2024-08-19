Indonesia's outgoing leader gives cabinet jobs to loyalists of successor Prabowo Subianto

Jokowi also named Dadan Hindayana, a professor at Bogor Agricultural University, to head the newly created National Nutrition Agency and oversee Prabowo's signature free school meals programme, which will cost 71 trillion rupiah ($4.56 billion) in its first year.
Dadan, a member of Prabowo's campaign teams, was quoted telling local media the meals programme would start on Jan 2 next year.
Jokowi also appointed Prabowo's spokesperson Hasan Nasbi as head of the presidential communications body.
The changes "are needed to prepare and support the government transition so it works well, smooth, and effectively," said Ari Dwipayana, a presidential palace official, in a statement.
The appointments come during a transition period in which Prabowo has been racing to consolidate power ahead of his presidency, including months of talks that led to him securing a parliamentary majority late last week, with support from parties that had backed his election rival.
Prabowo, 72, a former rival who lost two presidential elections to Jokowi, has also been seeking to boost his profile overseas, with trips to Russia, Qatar, Japan and China since his victory. On Monday, he was in Australia.
Ujang Komarudin, a politics expert at Al-Azhar Indonesia University, said the appointments announced on Monday were "accommodation politics" that could see Jokowi's loyalists given posts in Prabowo's cabinet once he takes office.
Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, will be vice president, after playing a key role in Prabowo's campaign as his running mate. It is unclear what future role, if any, Jokowi might play in Indonesia having served the maximum two terms allowed as president. ($1 = 15,565.0000 rupiah)