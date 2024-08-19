Indonesia's outgoing leader gives cabinet jobs to loyalists of successor Prabowo Subianto

Jakarta: Outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday appointed new cabinet ministers with close ties to his successor Prabowo Subianto, in a move aimed at smoothing the transition of power two months ahead of his departure.

Defence Minister Prabowo won the February election by a massive margin with the help of Widodo's huge popularity and political clout, in what is widely interpreted as a quid-pro-quo that will ensure the outgoing leader maintains influence after a decade in charge.

Jokowi, as the president is widely known, appointed new ministers for energy, investment and law, as well as the heads of three agencies, with most of the new appointments close to Prabowo, having supported his candidacy or campaigned for him.

Bahlil Lahadalia, the investment minister, will move to the post of energy minister, while former ambassador to the United States Rosan Roeslani will be the new investment minister.

Bahlil said he would prioritise working on incentives to promote efforts to reactivate idle energy wells and reverse the decline in Indonesia's crude oil output.