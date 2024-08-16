Indonesia's president-elect Prabowo secures parliamentary majority

Jakarta: Indonesia's president-elect Prabowo Subianto has secured a parliamentary majority after the party that backed his rival in the February elections announced it was joining his big-tent coalition.

The NasDem party, which accounts for about 10 per cent of parliament, announced late on Thursday that it would support the incoming administration of Prabowo.

The move will give the Prabowo government control over parliament, boosting its stake from 43 per cent to 52 per cent.

The parliamentary majority is expected to smooth legislative processes, including approval of the 2025 budget, which outgoing President Joko Widodo, widely known as Jokowi, will announce on Friday.

Ex-commander Prabowo, and vice-president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Jokowi's eldest son, will be sworn into office on October 20.

Nasdem chief Surya Paloh told reporters on Thursday that his decision to join Prabowo would foster a "calmer and more optimistic" atmosphere and ease the work of the incoming administration.

"We agree to cooperate and collaborate to face challenges in the future," said Prabowo, after meeting Paloh, "Unity is the key to a nation's success." Prabowo, whose coalition includes five political parties, is also in talks with the country's largest Islamic party, which has a 10 per cent parliamentary share. NasDem previously backed Anies Baswedan, a former Jakarta governor and vocal government critic, who was defeated by Prabowo in this year's presidential election.