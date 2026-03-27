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Indonesia's social media curbs for kids set for Saturday, but few know how it will work

Indonesia's social media curbs, which the government says are intended to reduce the risk of cyberbullying and addiction.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:10 IST
World newsIndonesiaSocial mediaKids

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