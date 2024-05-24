Infographic | Which countries recognise Palestine as a separate state?

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine-based Hamas, Ireland, Spain and Norway have become the latest nations to agree to recognise Palestine as a state, prompting a sharp reaction from Israel.

Palestinian statehood has long been a disputed international issue, and has grabbed the limelight again amid Israel’s war with Hamas, precipitated by the latter’s Oct 7 attacks.

With more states now coming forward to recognise Palestine’s call for statehood, we take a look at the countries that recognise it as a state.