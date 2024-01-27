INS Visakhapatnam assists British oil tanker on fire in Gulf of Aden amid Houthi attack

Based on a request from the master, the fire fighting team from INS Visakhapatnam comprising ten naval personnel with specialist fire fighting equipment embarked MV Marlin Luanda in the early hours of Jan 27.

After six hours of battling the fire along with the crew of MV Marlin Luanda, the Indian naval team has successfully brought the fire under control. “The team is currently monitoring the situation to rule out any possibility of re-ignition,” said an Indian Navy spokesperson.

INS Visakhapatnam is one of the ten odd frontline warships that the Indian Navy has put on deployment in the western seaboard following the Red Sea crisis and multiple piracy attempts near the Somalia coast.

The Marshall Island flagged ship, managed by a British firm, was carrying the Russian naphtha for Singapore. The operator of the British oil tanker said the vessel had been "struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden after transiting the Red Sea.”

Since November, the rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea over Israel's offensive in Gaza against Hamas. The US counter-strike has complicated the security scenario around one of the world's most used maritime routes connecting Europe with middle-east and Asia.

“Indian Navy remains steadfast and committed towards safeguarding motor vessels and ensuring safety of life at sea,” the spokesperson said.