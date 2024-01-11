International Court of Justice to hear genocide case against Israel: All you need to know

How will the ICJ decide?

The ICJ comprises fifteen judges who are appointed through separate and simultaneous elections at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the UN Security Council.

While any country can propose candidates, no two judges can come from the same country. Since neither South Africa, Israel have their representation in the judge panel, they can each appoint one ad hoc judge to join the bench.

At the hearing, both the sides will present their arguments and the 17 judges will sit at the head of the Great Hall of Justice at the ICJ. However, there will not be witness, and any question that will be posed at the hearing need not be answered on the spot. But can be given in writing later.

A ruling on the emergency measures is expected later this month. The court will not rule at that time on the genocide allegations, which might take several years. The ICJ's decisions are final and without appeal, but the court has no way to enforce them.

(With Reuters inputs)