International Workers' Day: A brief walkthrough and significance

Companies and industries worldwide are primarily operating on the seamless efforts that are dedicated by the working classes. While global conglomerates have acknowledged limited working hours in a week along with sufficient week offs, this wasn't the case just before Industrial Revolution in Britain, through which the International Workers' Day or Labour Day was born.
Celebrated across most countries in the world on May 1, this day got its recognition in 1889 when an international federation of socialist groups and trade unions voiced the woes of many workers in Europe. Demanding better life with leaves and standard wages, the groups observed May 1 as Labour Day in commemoration of the Haymarket Riot of 1886 in Chicago.
The Haymarket Riot as the origin of International Workers' Day
On May 3, 1886, workers union in Chicago's McCormick Harvesting Machine Company launched a protest against capitalists and management, demanding an eight-hour workday. Several policemen were deployed on duty to neutralise the agitation.
The protest that continued on May 4, 1886, was also attended by then Chicago Mayor Carter Harrison, who as an observer had said that the gathering of workers was peaceful.
However, after Mayor Harrison and a few other workers left the venue, a police party arrived, asking the remaining workers to disperse. This is when a loud explosion took place at the spot where the workers had gathered. Investigations revealed that it was a bomb thrown by an individual who was never identified. This explosion triggered a gunfire by the police that killed at least 4-8 civilians and left another 40 injured. As per reports to date, around seven cops were killed and 60 others were injured in the violence.
Formation of the Second International that recognised May Day
The clash between the workers' union seeking better life and the police in Chicago turned out to become a symbol of the international struggle for workers' rights. Socialist and trade groups later went on to form the Second International on July 14, 1889.
The Second International hosted a meeting in Paris in 1889, which was attended by delegations from around 20 countries, all seeking a better life for workers. After elaborate discussions and considering the Haymarket violence, the Second International observed May 1 as International Workers' Day.
International Workers' Day is observed as a public holiday in many countries, including India, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Workers in these countries, both in the private and public sectors, are given the day off.