International Workers' Day: A brief walkthrough and significance

Companies and industries worldwide are primarily operating on the seamless efforts that are dedicated by the working classes. While global conglomerates have acknowledged limited working hours in a week along with sufficient week offs, this wasn't the case just before Industrial Revolution in Britain, through which the International Workers' Day or Labour Day was born.

Celebrated across most countries in the world on May 1, this day got its recognition in 1889 when an international federation of socialist groups and trade unions voiced the woes of many workers in Europe. Demanding better life with leaves and standard wages, the groups observed May 1 as Labour Day in commemoration of the Haymarket Riot of 1886 in Chicago.

The Haymarket Riot as the origin of International Workers' Day

On May 3, 1886, workers union in Chicago's McCormick Harvesting Machine Company launched a protest against capitalists and management, demanding an eight-hour workday. Several policemen were deployed on duty to neutralise the agitation.

The protest that continued on May 4, 1886, was also attended by then Chicago Mayor Carter Harrison, who as an observer had said that the gathering of workers was peaceful.