<p>Iran agreed a secret 500 million euro ($589 million) arms deal with Russia to acquire thousands of advanced shoulder-fired missiles, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.</p><p>The agreement, signed in Moscow in December, commits Russia to deliver 500 man-portable "Verba" launch units and 2,500 "9M336" missiles over three years, the FT said, citing leaked Russian documents seen by the FT and several people familiar with the deal.</p><p>Reuters could not immediately verify the report.</p><p>Under the deal the deliveries are scheduled in three tranches, running from 2027 through 2029, the FT said.</p><p>The deal was negotiated between Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport and the Moscow representative of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), the FT said.</p><p>Tehran formally requested the systems last July, according to a contract seen by the FT. In June last year, U.S. forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites as the country joined Israel's military campaign against Iran.</p>.India delays US trade talks after Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs: Report.<p>President Donald Trump said Iran's key nuclear facilities were destroyed in the attack. However, according to a preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment at the time, the U.S. airstrikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear capability and only set it back by a few months.</p><p>Iranian officials have repeatedly said Tehran had recovered from the damage incurred during the war and that its capabilities are better than ever.</p><p>Russia has a strategic partnership treaty with Iran, although it does not include a mutual defence clause. Earlier in February, a Russian naval corvette conducted manoeuvres with the Iranian navy in the Gulf of Oman this week, according to Russia's Defence Ministry.</p>