Iran and Israel have a long history of clandestine attacks

US officials accused Soleimani of causing the deaths of hundreds of soldiers during the Iraq War. They also said that he was behind destabilizing Iranian activities throughout the Middle East and that he was accused of plotting attacks against US embassies and Israeli targets.

The general had built a network of allied militias to defend Iran’s interests across the Middle East and to counter the United States and Israel.

October 2023: Tit-for-Tat Strikes Before Oct. 7

Iran and Israel reportedly carried out a number of covert attacks and counterattacks in the years following Soleimani’s death.

Israel killed Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in November 2021, and followed up with the assassination of a Revolutionary Guard commander, Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, in May 2022.

In July 2021, an oil tanker managed by an Israeli-owned shipping company was attacked off the coast of Oman, killing two crew members, according to the company and three Israeli officials.

Two of the officials said the attack appeared to have been carried out by several Iranian drones that crashed into living quarters underneath the ship’s bridge. Iran did not explicitly claim or deny responsibility, but a state-owned TV channel described the attack on the ship as a response to an Israeli strike in Syria.

Once Israel’s bombardment of Gaza began after the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, Iranian-backed militias stepped up their attacks.

December 2023: Another High-Profile Killing

At the end of last year, Iran accused Israel of killing a high-level military figure, Brig. Gen. Seyed Razi Mousavi, in a missile strike outside Damascus. A senior adviser to the Revolutionary Guard, Mousavi was described as having been a close associate of Soleimani and was said to have helped oversee the shipment of arms to Hezbollah.

Israel, adopting its customary stance, declined to comment directly on whether it was behind Mousavi’s death.

January 2024: Back-and-Forth Attacks Ratchet Up

The Pentagon launched a drone strike in Baghdad that killed a senior figure in an Iran-linked militant group.

The attack came days after an explosion in a suburb of Beirut that killed Saleh Arouri, a Hamas leader, along with two commanders from that group’s armed wing. The blast was the first such assassination of a top Hamas official outside the West Bank and Gaza in recent years.

Officials from Hamas, Lebanon and the United States ascribed the attack to Israel, which did not publicly confirm involvement.