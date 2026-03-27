<p>Iran has banned the nation's sports teams from traveling to "hostile" countries, Iranian state TV reported Thursday.</p><p>The ban did not specifically mention this summer's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup</a>, taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico.</p><p>The Ministry of Sports in Tehran's statement singled out an upcoming soccer playoff game that is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in April.</p><p>"The presence of national and club teams in countries that are considered hostile and are unable to ensure the security of Iranian athletes and team members is prohibited until further notice," read the statement.</p>.More than 1,900 dead in Iran since start of US-Israel strikes, IFRC says.<p>The ongoing war in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> has impacted the entire Middle East region since the US and Israel launched airstrikes that killed Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei on February 28.</p><p>Regarding the World Cup, Iranian officials are lobbying to move the team's scheduled games in the US to Mexico.</p><p>On March 12, US President Donald Trump discouraged Iran from participating in the World Cup, saying, "I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," per CBS Sports.</p>