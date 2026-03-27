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Iran bans sports teams from traveling to 'hostile' countries

The Ministry of Sports in Tehran's statement singled out an upcoming soccer playoff game that is ​scheduled to ⁠take place in Saudi Arabia in April.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 16:44 IST
World newssportsUSIranIsraelWest AsiawarFIFA World Cup 2026

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