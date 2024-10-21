Home
Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats against its nuclear sites

Israel has vowed to attack Iran in retaliation for a volley of Iranian missiles launched on Oct 1, leading to widespread speculation that Iran's nuclear sites could be among Israel's targets.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 09:38 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 09:38 IST
World newsIranIsraelUnited Nations

