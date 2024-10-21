Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats against its nuclear sites

<p>Dubai: Iran has written to the UN nuclear watchdog to complain about Israel's threats against its nuclear sites, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday at a weekly news conference.</p><p>Israel has vowed to attack Iran in retaliation for a volley of Iranian missiles launched on Oct 1, leading to widespread speculation that Iran's nuclear sites could be among Israel's targets.</p><p>"Threats to attack nuclear sites are against UN resolutions.... and are condemned... we have sent a letter about it to... the UN nuclear watchdog," Baghaei said in the televised news conference.</p>.US investigates leak on intelligence about Israel's Iran attack plans. <p>Separately, Baghaei said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi would travel to Bahrain and Kuwait on Monday as part of Iran's efforts to curb regional tensions.</p><p>Iran launched its Oct 1 missile attack to retaliate against Israeli strikes targeting its allies Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. It was the second Iranian attack on Israel this year; Israel responded to the first missile volley in April with an air strike on an air defence site in central Iran.</p>