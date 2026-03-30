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Iran defiant as Israel strikes Tehran and drones fired at Israel from Yemen

The Houthi attacks on Israel raise the prospect that they could target and block a second important shipping route, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:33 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelOil pricesWest AsiawarConflictairstrikesStrait of Hormuz

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