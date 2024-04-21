Iran president Ebrahim Raisi on 3-day visit to Pakistan from April 22

Islamabad: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will make an official visit to Pakistan this week, Islamabad said on Sunday, as the two Muslim neighbours seek to mend ties after tit-for-tat missile strikes in January.

The visit, which Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said would take place from Monday to Wednesday, had been in doubt as Middle East tensions rose after Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel a week ago and central Iran received what sources said was an Israeli attack on Friday.

Pakistan has signalled since January that Raisi would visit, and the prime minister said last week the visit would take place "very soon".

Tehran has played down Friday's apparent Israeli attack and indicated it had no plans for retaliation, a response that appeared gauged towards keeping the Israel-Gaza war from expanding to a regionwide conflict.