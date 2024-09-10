Iran rejects reports of weapons transfers abroad as 'ugly propaganda'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in Ukraine within weeks, warning that cooperation between Moscow and Tehran threatened wider European security.

Alongside the United States, France, Germany and Britain said they would apply new sanctions on Iran, including measures against its national airline Iran Air.

"Some Western countries present themselves as defenders of human rights and support the implementation of international conventions and treaties, but send all kinds of weapons to back the war crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel)," Kanaani added in his post, primarily about the war in Gaza.

Iran is already one of the most heavily sanctioned countries in the world, and some experts have questioned the impact of more economic penalties that might hurt the middle classes more than the country's leaders.