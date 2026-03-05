<p>Dubai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's </a>Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that they had hit a US tanker in the northern part of the Gulf and the vessel was on fire. There was no immediate confirmation of the incident or of a similar attack that Iran claimed earlier this week.</p>.Passage through the Strait of Hormuz during war will be under Iran's control, Revolutionary Guards say.<p>The Guards said in their Thursday statement carried by state media that, in time of war, passage through the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz"> Strait of Hormuz</a> will be under the control of the Islamic Republic.</p>