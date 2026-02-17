<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>said it would make detailed proposals in the next two weeks to close gaps in nuclear talks with the United States, according to a US official on Tuesday. </p>.<p>“Progress was made, but there are still a lot of details to discuss," said the official, who declined to be identified detailing discussions in Geneva. </p>.Iran foreign minister says progress made in nuclear talks with US in Geneva.<p>"The Iranians said they would come back in the next two weeks with detailed proposals to address some of the open gaps in our positions.” </p>