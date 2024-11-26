Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran seeks technical help from India to shed FATF's blacklisted country tag

India has assured support to Iran on sharing technical knowledge and expert advice through the EAG.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 16:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 16:06 IST
World newsIranIndiaFATF

Follow us on :

Follow Us