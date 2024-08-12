Iran shows long-range drones at Russian event: Reports

Dubai: Iran had put its long-range Mohajer-10 drones on show at a defence exhibit in Russia, Iran's official news agency reported on Monday.

US officials have accused Iran of sending drones to Russia - including Mohajer-10's predecessor, the Mohajer-6 - that Moscow had used in its invasion of Ukraine. Tehran denies this.

IRNA said the more advanced system was on display at the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum, an event which runs from Monday to Wednesday in Patriot Park outside Russia's capital.