Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite

Iran has successfully launched its Sorayya satellite into orbit, Iranian state media reported on Saturday, in a move likely to increase Western concerns about Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

The satellite, which is being developed by the research arm of the civilian Iranian Space Agency, was put into a 750 km (466 mile) orbit, the highest successfully reached by Iran, the reports said.

The 50 kg (110 lb) satellite was launched by the Qaem 100, a three-stage solid-fuel rocket built by the elite military Revolutionary Guards, they said.