<p>Dubai: Iran and the United States have differing views over the scope and mechanism to lift sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that new talks were planned in early March. </p><p>The official said Tehran could seriously consider a combination of exporting part of its highly enriched uranium (HEU) stockpile, diluting the purity of its HEU and a regional consortium for enriching uranium, but in return Iran's right to "peacful nuclear enrichment" must be recognised.</p>.Trump pushes US toward war with Iran as advisers urge focus on economy.<p>"The negotiations continue and the possibility of reaching an interim agreement exists," the official said. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday that he expected to have a draft counterproposal ready within days following nuclear talks with the United States this week, while US President Donald Trump said he was considering limited military strikes.</p><p>The senior official said Tehran will not hand over control of its oil and mineral resources but US companies can always participate as contractors in Iran’s oil and gas fields. </p>