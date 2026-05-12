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Iran war creates new must-have for summer holidays: The plan B

Across Europe and beyond, tourists are reshaping plans in a world of $100 oil, tight jet fuel supply, higher costs and Middle East conflict disrupting popular routes.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 07:20 IST
World newsvacationfuelWest Asia

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