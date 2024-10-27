Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says

"The evil committed by the Zionist regime (Israel) two nights ago should neither be downplayed nor exaggerated", IRNA cited Khamenei as saying.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 09:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 09:04 IST
World newsIranIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us