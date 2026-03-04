<p>Iranians are to bid farewell to late <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ayatollah%20Ali%20Khamenei">Ayatollah Ali Khamenei</a> in a ceremony on Wednesday at 10 p.m. (1830 GMT) at Tehran's Imam Khomeini prayer ground, state media reported.</p><p>The ceremony will last for three days and the funeral procession will be announced when it is finalised, it said.</p><p>Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died on Saturday after being wounded in a series of US–Israeli strikes that targeted multiple Iranian leadership sites, according to the Iranian government. The 86-year-old leader, who had ruled Iran for more than three decades, was killed alongside members of his immediate family, including his wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, his daughter-in-law Zahra Adel, and one of his grandsons. Iran announced his death hours after confirming that several senior commanders and political figures had been struck in the same wave of attacks.</p>.Explained | Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, frontrunner to be Iran's Supreme Leader.<p>In the immediate aftermath, Tehran declared several days of national mourning, with large-scale funeral ceremonies planned in the capital before his burial in his hometown of Mashhad. The strikes triggered an emergency political transition, prompting the Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for appointing Iran’s next leader, to begin deliberations on succession.</p><p>Early indications from Iranian officials suggested that Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, had emerged as the leading candidate to replace him, backed strongly by elements of the security establishment</p>