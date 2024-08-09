Iran's oil finds new destinations in Tehran export push, sources say

The Golden Eagle's Liberia-based owner and manager listed in shipping databases could not be reached for comment.

Iranian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Syria, Oman

Tehran's oil output has topped 3.2 million barrels per day this year, the highest since 2018, according to OPEC figures, after posting one of OPEC's biggest output increases in 2023 despite US sanctions still being in place.

Iranian crude exports have reached new highs this year, with March-May being the strongest three-month period since mid-2018, according to Petro-Logistics, a Geneva-based firm which tracks tanker shipments.

"But volumes seem to be plateauing now," said Virginie Bahnik of Petro-Logistics.

At least eight cargoes of oil - mostly from Iran - were heading to Syria with some already discharged, shipping sources said. Shipments to Syria, however, were below their peak some years ago as Iran seeks other export destinations.

Iranian oil deliveries into Syria have averaged 57,190 bpd in 2024 compared with a high of 147,000 bpd in 2022, according to export analysis from UANI’s Jungman.

A separate tanker delivered a cargo believed to be Iranian crude oil into the Omani port of Sohar in June after loading the consignment via a ship-to-ship transfer with another vessel that picked up the shipment from Iran's Kharg Island earlier this year, UANI's Jungman said, citing shipping data.

The ship tracking source also confirmed the arrival of this cargo into Sohar.

Sohar Port and Oman’s Maritime Security Centre did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Iran has also begun bringing cargoes into China's northeast Dalian port, adding another new destination for its crude.

Tehran's exports to China, which does not recognise US sanctions, have been flowing into the port, helping sustain the country's oil imports at near record levels.

Tanker trackers and dealers say that traders re-brand Iranian oil destined for China as originating from elsewhere, such as Malaysia, Oman or the United Arab Emirates.

Iranian oil exports have now reached a peak and have stabilised around 1.5 million bpd, since February, said Homayoun Falakshahi, senior crude oil analyst with Kpler.