Iran's Pezeshkian accepts Putin invitation to visit Russia, RIA reports

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/iranian-president-says-israel-must-cease-crimes-or-face-reaction-3216806">Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian</a> on Friday (October 12) accepted an invitation from his Russian counterpart <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> to visit Russia, the state-run RIA news agency reported.</p><p>Pezeshkian and Putin held face-to-face talks on the sidelines of an international conference in Turkmenistan.</p><p>RIA did not provide a date for the planned visit.</p>