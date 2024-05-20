Iran's Supreme Leader approves Mokhber as interim president, declares 5 days mourning

Dubai: Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced five days of public mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi following his death in a helicopter crash and confirmed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as interim head of the country's executive branch.

Iran now has a maximum period of 50 days before a presidential election must be held to choose Raisi's successor.

"I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran," Khamenei said in a statement carried by the official news agency IRNA.