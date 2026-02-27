Menu
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA

It is the ‌first time the ⁠International Atomic Energy Agency has reported where ‌uranium enriched ‌to up to ‌60 per cent purity, ‌close to the 90 per cent of weapons grade, has been ⁠stored. ⁠
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 15:10 IST
