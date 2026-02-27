<p>Vienna: Some of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>'s most highly enriched <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uranium">uranium</a>, close to weapons grade, was stored in an underground area of its nuclear site in Isfahan, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a confidential report sent to member states on Friday and seen by <em>Reuters</em>.</p>.Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant temporarily loses power overnight: IAEA .<p>It is the first time the International Atomic Energy Agency has reported where uranium enriched to up to 60 per cent purity, close to the 90 per cent of weapons grade, has been stored. </p>.<p>The tunnel complex's entrance was hit in US and Israeli military strikes in June but the facility seems largely unharmed, diplomats say.</p>