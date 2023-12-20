Iraq's Shi'ite ruling alliance wins more than 100 local council seats

Baghdad: Parties that make up Iraq's Shi'ite ruling alliance together took at least 101 seats of the 285 available in provincial council elections held this week, Iraqi state media reported, giving them the single-biggest share of seats.

Members of the Shi'ite Coordination Framework (CF) that already form the biggest single grouping in Iraq's Parliament competed on three main lists but said they would govern together after the December 18 provincial council vote, the first such agreement in a decade.

An electoral list bringing together several Iran-aligned military-political groups, including the Badr Organization and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, came first with 43 seats, followed by former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki's list with 35 seats.