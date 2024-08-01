'Is she Indian or Black?' Trump questions Harris' identity at Black journalists' convention

'Black jobs'

The interview at the National Association of Black Journalists' convention in Chicago started on a tense note, when ABC News reporter Rachel Scott - one of three Black women moderators - listed a series of racist comments Trump had made and asked why Black voters should support him.

In response, Trump called the question "horrible," "hostile" and a "disgrace" and described ABC as a "fake" network.

"I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln," he boasted, drawing groans from the audience.

Trump repeated a line from the presidential debate in June, claiming that migrants crossing the US southern border would take away "Black jobs," a term that drew criticism from some Black leaders.

"What exactly is a 'Black job,' sir?" Scott asked him.

"A Black job is anybody with a job," Trump replied.

Trump also declined to say whether Harris was a "DEI hire," as some fellow Republicans have claimed, saying, "I don't know."

DEI stands for "diversity, equity and inclusion" initiatives aimed at increasing representation of women and people of color in the workforce to address longstanding inequities and discrimination. The term "DEI hire" is used to suggest a person is not qualified and was chosen on the basis of race or gender.

When asked about his position on granting police officers immunity following the death of Sonya Massey, a Black woman who was killed in her own home by a sheriff's deputy in Illinois, Trump acknowledged he didn't know much about the case - drawing some gasps from the crowd - before adding that "it didn't look good to me."

The interview began more than an hour late, which the Trump campaign said was due to problems with the event's audio equipment. Both Trump and the moderators were sometimes unable to hear each other during the interview.

The session, originally scheduled for an hour, ended abruptly after about 35 minutes when the campaign said he was out of time, according to the moderators.

At a rally in Pennsylvania later on Wednesday, Trump did not mention his comments about Harris' racial identity, but the arena's screens showed old news articles highlighting her Indian-American background, and not her Black heritage, before he took the stage.

Trump blamed Harris for a surge in immigration during the Biden administration and claimed she would ban fracking, playing a video that showed her endorsing such a ban during her failed presidential bid in 2019. Her campaign recently said she would not ban fracking if she wins the White House.