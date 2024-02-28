ISIL-K obtained weapons from TTP stockpiles left in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover: UN report

It added that UN member states continued to report that the high concentration of terrorist groups in Afghanistan undermined the security situation in the region.

“Notwithstanding a decrease in the number of attacks perpetrated by ISIL-K and its recent loss of territory, casualties and high attrition among senior and mid-tier leadership figures, member states continue to consider the group as the greatest threat within Afghanistan, with the ability to project a threat into the region and beyond,” the report said.