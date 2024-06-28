ISIS ideology resonates in Southeast Asia, says Singapore minister

Singapore: The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) ideology continues to resonate in the Southeast Asian region and is fuelled by a virtual network of supporters, Singapore’s Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam has warned.

“ISIS’ violent ideology continues to resonate in this region and is fuelled by a virtual network of supporters,” The Straits Times quoted the Minister as saying on Friday.

Shanmugam expressed concern in comments that the latest spate of arrests in Malaysia shows that violent ISIS ideology continues to resonate in the region.

While the authorities in Singapore will do their best to detect and prevent any terrorist attack here, Singaporeans need to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour, he underscored.

Shanmugam spoke to reporters four days after Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced the arrest of eight people – six men and two women, aged 25 to 70 – over the past weekend, which thwarted possible threats against Malaysia’s leadership.

Preliminary investigations into the eight arrested for suspected links to extremist ideologies had shown the existence of threats against Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other VIPs, said Saifuddin on June 24.

The suspects came from various occupational and economic backgrounds and included housewives, retirees and professionals.