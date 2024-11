ISKCON organises 'chariot parade' in Houston; draws criticism

The parade, featuring a replica of Lord Jagannath's 'Nandighosa' chariot without the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, and Sudarsan Chakra, was held on November 9 as part of ISKCON's 'Festival of Bliss', triggering a strong backlash from devotees and authorities in Odisha.