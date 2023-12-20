Islamic Jihad releases video of 2 Israeli hostages pleading for their release

The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, released a video of two male Israeli hostages in Gaza pleading for their release on its Telegram account on Tuesday.

The two men identified themselves as Gadi Moses and Elad Katzir and appeared in a short video asking for efforts to be intensified so they can reunite with their families.

"We are dying every moment. We are in an unbearable situation," said Moses, looking at the camera against a plain background. The two men were both unshaven and appeared to have lost weight.